Life-saving machines put installed

A group set up to protect Tadcaster from floods is celebrating another life-saving landmark.

In just eight weeks Tadcaster Flood Action Group has raised enough money to place five defibrillators in the town.

“We wanted to improve the ability of the community to deal with a heart attack by providing access to a defibrillator within minutes,” said trustee David Bewley who added that the original target was four.

“The defibrillators are easy to use, providing step by step instructions.”

The defibrillators are located at: The Broken Bridge, LS24 8AE, Genesis Hair Design, LS24 8AB, Coors Brewery, LS24 9FD, Costa Coffee, LS24 9AU and the Jackdaw Inn, LS24 9HJ.

“The group will be leaving a long-standing legacy with the project, providing free CPR training in the local primary schools and community sessions, educating everyone and improving Tadcaster’s community resilience supported by Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool,” added fellow trustee Nicola Eades.

The group, who thanked all the people who made donations and main supporters, said members will continue to raise funds for maintenance of the defibrillators. Donations at: https://www.youcaring.com/communityproject-973434.