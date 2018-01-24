Leeds United unveil new club crest

Leeds United today unveiled a new crest signalling the dawn of a new era in the club’s proud history.

The design depicts the ‘Leeds Salute’, which over the decades has been an expression of the passion that connects the Elland Road faithful and players on and off the pitch and all over the world.

It is used extensively, and notably on match days when, with right hand on heart, fans sing the club anthem ‘Marching on Together’.

More than 10,000 people connected to Leeds United were consulated in the process through digital surveys, one-on-one and group interviews and meetings with legends, current players, club staff, the owner, partners and representatives from the Leeds and Yorkshire communities.

Angus Kinnear, Leeds United managing director, said: “In the past year we have worked very hard as a club to re-engage fans and the wider community across Leeds. We have seen season ticket sales soar and gates have regularly exceeded 32,000 at Elland Road – we are very grateful for the loyal and unwavering support we have received.

“Once we heard that there was a desire for change to help herald a new era for club, it became of primary importance that the new crest clearly reflected who we are. Everybody knows how proud and passionate the Leeds United fans are, but since I arrived at the club, I have been in awe at the unique connection between the fans and the team.”

The crest will be featured on the 2018/19 season kit onwards.

Mr Kinnear added: “Updating the crest is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we are proud to have a new crest that is authentic to Leeds United and honours the quality and loyalty of our fans. It is a symbol of ‘strength in unity’ and a proud expression of the club’s identity and history.”

