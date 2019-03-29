Leeds tunes in to Learn to Play

Hundreds of Leeds residents took part in the UK’s recent annual Learn to Play Day event.

Organised by the charity Music for All, people of all ages visited music venues, schools, and stores across the area, to try their hand at a new skill and take advantage of the free music lessons available.

In Leeds, participating venues included Garforth Brass Band at Garforth Miners Welfare Hall and PMT Leeds on Kirkstall Road, who partnered with leading brands such as Fender, Yamaha, Casio, Korg, and Orange Amps, to enable participants to try a variety of musical instruments.

Jake Marray from Professional Music Technology (PMT) Leeds, said: “We were delighted to have so many budding musicians in our store for this year’s Learn To Play Day weekend.

“It’s great to see there is still such an appetite for beginners picking up an instrument.

“A huge thanks to Rocksteady Music School as well as all of our local tutors who helped deliver lessons.”

The purpose of the annual Learn to Play Day weekend - supported by Music for All’s patron, Jools Holland OBE, and supported by the Musicians’ Union, the Take It Away scheme and Making Music - is to give everyone the opportunity to pick up and play a musical instrument.

While some of the attendees had never played before, others hadn’t since childhood so were rediscovering the joys of playing.

Nationally, since its inception eight years ago, the Learn to Play Day initiative has now offered close to 100,000 free lessons, with a record 10,000 plus lessons being held at the 2019 event last weekend.

www.musicforall.org.uk