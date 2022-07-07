Leading charity seeking Harrogate volunteers to help end Covid isolation for older people

Re-engage, which is dedicated to ending loneliness and isolation for those aged 75 and over, is re-building its network of free Sunday tea parties throughout the country and needs co-ordinators willing to spend a few hours to oversee these gatherings.

The charity currently has around 260 volunteers in the county who regularly provide a location for tea, sandwiches and cake for around 100 older people, with more waiting to join in.

These guests are also driven to and from the tea parties, however there is a shortage of co-ordinators in some areas including Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ryedale, Skipton, and South Craven.

Re-engage is seeking volunteers across the Harrogate district to help end Covid isolation for older people

Meryl Davies, CEO of Re-engage said: “Before the pandemic our monthly tea parties provided a vital lifeline for older people who barely saw another person from one week to the next.

“Two years of lockdowns and uncertainty have left many of them lacking the confidence to get back into the outside world.

"We want them to start socialising again so they do not feel they have been left behind.

"But to do that we need local community leaders prepared to devote a few hours which can change so many lives.

“Our tea parties are the perfect remedy for those feeling isolated, probably even more so since the pandemic gripped the country, and we want to provide a service that will bring some happiness to their lives.

"Without co-ordinators we can’t do that.

“Loneliness is a serious health issue and with the over 75s one of the fastest growing populations it needs urgent attention.”

Mary, who is partially blind and was recently widowed after being married for 60 years, added: “I have no friends and I haven’t got a big family.

"I can’t go out much, so I really look forward to the Sunday outings and I can’t tell you how much I enjoy them.

"I don’t know what I would do without the tea parties and if I don’t have them, I have nothing.”

“The people who make these tea parties happen are very special and without them they simply wouldn’t exist.

"Most of them have children and jobs but still give up their time one Sunday a month, which is just wonderful – so public-spirited.”