Launch of new ways to help the Harrogate Homeless Project

New fundraising schemes have been launched by the Harrogate Homeless Project to give the charity long-term budget security.

An event at The Sun Pavilion on Monday set out the aims of The Local Fund which launches in January as a new way for community groups and charities in the Harrogate district to apply for funding.

The Chief Executive of the Harrogate Homeless Project, Liz Hancock, attended to highlight the challenges of smaller charities competing for national funding, and the difficulty of demonstrating need in a more affluent town.

She emphasised the value of having a local fund that is more accessible, and with this as a backdrop, the Homeless Project has announced innovative new ways of drumming up significant local support and breaking down the barrier of demonstrating need.

Recognising that residents can see for themselves the scale of homeless and its devastating impacts, the project has created a corporate patrons scheme for businesses and supporters to make a long-term commitment to helping the homeless.

Each of the 16 appointed patrons will have a plaque on the door of one of the hostel’s bedrooms and a logo on the charity’s website to recognise their involvement.

Supporters can also sponsor one of Harrogate Homeless Project’s No Second Night Out emergency beds.

The project celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, and one of its biggest successes over the year has been Springboard, a day centre at Wesley Chapel House which provides huge support for the homeless.

Another new scheme is the opportunity to sponsor a chair at Springboard, and become an official supporter of its work.

Liz Hancock said: “From time to time we are approached by businesses and individuals who have been inspired by our work and are keen to provide sustained financial support on a regular basis.

“The contribution made through these new initiatives will make a real difference to our ability to manage resources and plan ahead with certainty.

“Every donation to Harrogate Homeless Project - whether people are giving their time as a volunteer, a gift of food or financial support, makes such a difference to the lives of vulnerable people in our area.

“So we are immensely grateful for the continued generosity of individuals and businesses in Harrogate in support of our work and we hope these new initiatives will make it even easier for them to help.”

Regular supporters will donate anywhere between £50 and £1,000 a year to the charity. For full details, visit www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk or call 01423 566900.