Latest updates: Sinkhole opens up in Ripon

Hourly safety checks are in place at Ripon leisure centre this morning, after a sinkhole opened up to the right of the entrance yesterday.

A cordon is still in place, but the leisure centre reopened at 8am as usual today, despite its dramatic closure and evacuation in the afternoon.

Police officers were called out to give extra assistance to the fire service at 3.51pm yesterday, and the sinkhole is reported to be three or four metres in diameter. Its depth has not been confirmed by emergency services or Harrogate Borough Council.

Harrogate Borough Council's Emergency Planning Manager, Ian Speirs, praised leisure centre staff this morning for their ongoing support and cooperation, as they continue to monitor the site.

Mr Speirs told the 'Gazette: "The staff have been briefed and are monitoring to see if it gets any worse. This morning we reviewed it and there has been no change outside. It was agreed that it's safe to access the facility.

"If it looks like it's getting bigger, we will have it reassessed and look at closing the leisure centre. We activated the council's sinkhole action plan, and all our plans are in place to keep everyone nice and safe.

"The leisure centre is open, business as usual. Checks are being made every hour. The staff are all in really good spirits - they did a brilliant job, working really well with the fire service and helping to evacuate people from the leisure centre.

"They also had a constant stream of cups of tea which keeps fire and rescue happy."

Mr Speirs said the fire service warned there "potentially could have been a risk", but reassured residents that the area has been fully secured for public safety.

An on-site survey was carried out by a structural engineer yesterday, and Mr Speirs said a more specialist engineer will be called out next week to look at it.

He described the sinkhole, which opened up just behind the bike racks, as "three or four metres in diameter, fairly circular, with some water inside it.

Engineers and emergency services were on the scene until 9.30pm last night.

Mr Speirs said: "The leisure centre staff have really been quite overwhelmed with the support on social media, people asking if they're safe and well."

Mr Speirs was unable to comment on what this means for the new swimming pool that is planned to be built next to the leisure centre.

Sections of the centre's car park were first cordoned off for ground testing work in January, which was scheduled to be carried out over six to eight weeks.

More on this story as we get it.

- Only last year Ripon was featured in a Channel 5 documentary series about sinkholes. The assistant producer of the series described the city as "the sinkhole capital of the UK." It featured interviews with Magdalen's Road residents still dealing with the aftermath of a 30ft deep sinkhole opening up in front of their homes.