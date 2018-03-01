LATEST: Schools closed as weather warning in place for Harrogate

Many schools are closed and major traffic disruption is expected as a yellow weather warning for snow remains in place for Harrogate on Thursday.

The warning for snow is in place until 11.55pm.

Snow in Nidderdale

Traffic seems to be flowing well on main routes in and out of Harrogate this morning.

With more than 150 schools closed across the county, including many in Harrogate, and people choosing to work from home, there were much fewer cars on the road compared to Wednesday when every main road into Harrogate was jammed.

Several inches of snow fell overnight and it was still snowing at 8am.

Side roads are tricky, with compacted snow, and wind drift making them worse.

The Met Office forecast says that more snow is expected on Thursday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

A number of schools remain closed today as a result of the weather. Click here for the updating list.

North Yorkshire Police has pulled together a guide on what to do if you get stuck in snow. Check the tips out here.

