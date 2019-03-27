Last chance to nominate your tourism and hospitality heroes

Time is running out to get your nominations in for the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

As clocks Spring forward this weekend, organisers of the awards said the ‘clock is ticking’ if you want to nominate a person or business close to your heart in one of the 12 categories of the awards.

Destination Harrogate, the association of the leading hotels of the town, launched the awards 11 years ago and following the outstanding success is again hosting them on Monday 17 June this year.

The awards celebrate and reward outstanding individuals and teams who truly represent Harrogate as one of the country’s leading destinations for both business and leisure tourism.

The award categories are:

○ Waiter/Waitress of the Year: Sponsor, Harrogate Spring Water

○ Bar Person of the Year: Sponsor, Matthew Clark

○ Chef of the Year. Sponsor, Sykes House Farm

○ Team of the Year. Sponsor, Platinum HPL

○ Harrogate Ambassador. Sponsor, Harrogate Christmas Market

○ Newcomer of the Year. Sponsor, Harrogate College

○ Unsung Hero. Sponsor, Bidfood

○ Best Achievement of the Year. Sponsor, Blueline Taxis

○ Outstanding Customer Service. Sponsor, Slingsby

○ Restaurant of the Year. Sponsor, Visit Harrogate

○ Bar of the Year. Sponsor, Timothy Taylors

○ Receptionist of the Year. Sponsor, Bookers

David Ritson of Destination Harrogate, said: “Harrogate is a successful, vibrant, and desirable location in which to both live and work, and much of its success is due to the millions of pounds generated through tourism.

“These awards are recognition of that commitment and congratulate those people who set a benchmark across the town for others to emulate.”

Anyone who knows someone who deserves that special recognition in any of the above categories can vote for them either online at www.destinationharrogate.co.uk, or by posting an entry form at the Tourist Information Centre on Crescent Gardens.

People can find voting forms throughout the town in hotels, bars, restaurants and the TIC. Closing date for entries is Sunday 31 March 2019.

Call 01423 858585 to reserve Gala Dinner tickets.