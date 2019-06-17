Large fire in Knaresborough - police urge residents to keep windows closed

Knaresborough residents have been urged to keep their windows closed while firefighters battle a large blaze in the town.

North Yorkshire Police has tweeted the warning following the outbreak of the fire at an industrial building on Halfpenny Lane.

North Yorkshire Fire Service watch manager Martyn Hughes, tweeted: "One of our fire engines from #Skipton is currently on its way to #Knaresborough fire station to provide "standby" cover whilst firefighters tackle a large building on Halfpenny Lane."

