Lapicida puts shirts on under 10s team

Knaresborough Celtic Junior Football Club Under 10s team has received the backing of a local company.

Knaresborough-based stone and tile experts Lapicida has sponsored a new kit for the junior side.

Andy Clarke, manager of the under 10s team, said: “We are very grateful to Lapicida for supplying the new kits, which the boys all rushed home to try on.

“They were so delighted.

“They’re now convinced that the new kit is the reason they have been playing some great football and getting well-deserved wins.”

Lapicida’s managing director Jason Cherrington said: “It’s great to hear that these lads are so enthusiastic about their new kit. We were delighted to be able to help.”