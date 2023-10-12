Land Rover found on its roof following road traffic collision in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision in Knaresborough yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate were called to Market Flat Lane in Scotton at 6.13pm on Wednesday (11 October), after a Land Rover Freelander had lost control and ended up on its roof.
Witnesses saw two people running from the scene and no other people were involved.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Fire crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the nearby vicinity for any casualties but none were found and the incident was then left with police.”