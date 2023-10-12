Land Rover found on its roof following road traffic collision in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate were called to Market Flat Lane in Scotton at 6.13pm on Wednesday (11 October), after a Land Rover Freelander had lost control and ended up on its roof.

Witnesses saw two people running from the scene and no other people were involved.

