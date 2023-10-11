Knaresborough's Mother Shipton's Cave Awarded VisitEngland Welcome Accolade
and live on Freeview channel 276
Among the 91 exceptional attractions recognized, Mother Shipton's Cave proudly stands as one of the few to receive the coveted 'Welcome' Accolade, honouring its commitment to excellence in visitor service.
The accolade reflects the attraction's dedication to providing the highest standards of visitor service.
Only two attractions in Yorkshire were honoured with this accolade, showcasing the unique and remarkable experience offered by Mother Shipton's Cave.
The team's exceptional customer service, professional demeanour, and warm approach were specifically highlighted, showcasing their dedication to creating unforgettable memories for visitors to Mother Shipton's Cave.
This accolade acknowledges their unwavering commitment to ensuring guests have a truly exceptional experience.
“We are over the moon to have received such special recognition from VisitEngland,” said Fiona Martin, owner of Mother Shipton’s. “Our team are passionate about providing exemplary customer service and preserving the magical story of Mother Shipton for generations.”
This latest achievement, alongside the team's achievements in various local and regional award schemes, such as Attraction of the Year at the Knaresborough Business Awards, solidifies Mother Shipton's Cave as an outstanding destination for tourists seeking an exceptional visitor experience.
Mother Shipton’s Cave is open every day until November 5 plus selected dates throughout November and December for their Magical Christmas Experience.
The next family event is Halloween Creepy Carnival, running through October half term from October 28 to November 5.