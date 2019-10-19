Knaresborough Young Farmers enjoy 70th anniversary dinner dance

Knaresborough Young Farmers’ Club recently celebrated its 70th anniversary with a dinner dance.

The event, held in the most beautiful marquee near Harrogate, brought together former members and friends with the club’s newest recruits.

Past chairs of Knaresborough YFC pose for a picture at the landmark event.

Together with the sale of calendars, this year’s event, which is run in memory of former member Mike Spink, raised a total of £16,000.

A spokesman said: “If ever a club deserved to let its hair down and party it is Knaresborough YFC.

“Its members put so much work into organising its annual charity tractor run.

“More than 300 tractors took part, bringing the total the club has raised for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance since 2012 to £44,000.”

A date has already been set for next year’s tractor run – it will take place on Sunday, March 8.