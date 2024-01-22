Knaresborough venue to host OhMy! Cabaret club's new Love and Seduction show

OhMy! Cabaret Club is excited to announce its upcoming cabaret show, Love and Seduction, taking place at Park Place Social Club in Knaresborough.

The show, on February 10, is being hosted and produced by burlesque performer Autumn OhMy Dayz and promises an evening of entertainment and sensuality.

Love and Seduction will feature a diverse line-up of performances, including burlesque, boylesque, circus acts, and more.

The event will showcase local talent as well as some of the country's most promising up-and-coming performers, making it a must-see for cabaret enthusiasts and romantics alike.

Cast of OhMy! Cabaret Club

OhMy! cabaret Club is proud to be working in collaboration with Painting Pots Knaresborough, which will be be offering burlesque-themed craft workshops leading up to the show.

Additionally, Autumn along with burlesque performer, instructor and business owner Foxie Gingerella, will be holding a two-hour burlesque workshop on Sunday February 11, where you can learn to love your body through burlesque movement, feather boa work and chair dance.

This will also include a giant martini glass photo opportunity provided by Foxie.

There will be a charity raffle raising money for the charity Strut Safe, a volunteer-operated and non-judgemental support line.

They will stay on the phone with you until you arrive safely at your destination, no matter where you are going or where you have come from.

Autumn OhMy Dayz said: “We're thrilled to bring Love and Seduction to Knaresborough and offer a unique and unforgettable experience for our audience.

Tickets are now available.