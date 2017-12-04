Knaresborough school's sixth form plans faces heritage objections

King James's School is facing objections to their sixth form expansion plans from district planners who say they are concerned over the potential impact to the town's heritage.

Demolition of an existing twentieth century sixth form building at the Knaresborough high school was proposed in consultation documents submitted to Harrogate Borough Council. This would then be replaced with a new two-storey centre to increase the number of places available for pupils.

Common sense is needed when looking at the existing building says Carl Sugden, Headteacher at King James School, as the number places needed for the district looks set to rise.

Mr Sugden said: "While a lot of buildings have heritage there comes a point where we need to practice some common sense, with the condition of the interior of this one we are looking at something that is beyond repair.

"It potentially could cost more public money repairing it than is justifiable."

He added: "We have capacity issues here with the amount of housing that is planned for the area and we could be able to create a more flexible space while addressing this.

"Even if we could address current issues at the existing building we would not be creating space like that.

"We are aware of issues in the planning process but we are convinced we trying to do the right thing."

Unsuitable conditions at the existing building were flagged in a report produced by NY Property Services Ltd on behalf of the council. Classrooms were found to be too small to accommodate full-sized classes and fire safety routes out of upstairs rooms were described as unsatisfactory.

An estimate for maintenance work in order to bring the roof up to standard was also quoted at £380,000.

However the 'historic interest and strong community significance' of the building was raised by Harrogate Borough Council planners when outlining objections.The building was described as 'worthy of conservation', falling within 100m of the town's Conservation Area and features on Knaresborough Town Council's Draft Neighbourhood plan as a non-designated heritage asset.

Alongside this planners say not enough evidence was put forward to argue against repairs being possible, including the fact the building remains in use.

If approved the plans would also see two temporary classroom units demolished, along with other additions including three pedestrian crossings, bin store and cycle shelter. The school's car park would be re-arranged, providing 58 spaces.