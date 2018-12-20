Knaresborough school's £2 million sixth form building begins to take shape

Work is underway in Knaresborough to see the doors to a £2 million sixth form centre open in time for the next academic year.

The first steel frames of King James's School new facility were laid this week, following approval being granted by North Yorkshire County Council earlier this year.

A concept drawing of the new sixth form building

It was determined that due to the age of the current sixth form building, along with the costs of refurbishing, demolition work and construction of a new building should go ahead.

Carl Sugden, Headteacher of King James's School, said the new building will help strengthen the school's post-16 performance.

He said: “King James’s School Sixth Form has had a long track record of achieving A Level results in the top 20% nationally. It is a real boost for the school that we can now strengthen the offer to students even further by delivering first class facilities to go alongside the first rate teaching.”

Justin Waters, Director of Business Services, said the new facility was designed to 'to provide the local community with an education facility that students will enjoy being in.'

He said: "We hope this building allows flexibility and creates spaces which will engage and enthuse learners whilst lowering our carbon footprint.”

Following a strong set of results for the school the new facilities will 'enable the school to develop its post 16 offering even further,' says John O’Hara, Director of Sixth Form.

He said: “The purpose built and state of the art Sixth Form building will both match, and help to deliver, our high aspirations and ambitions for all Sixth Form students. This is a very exciting development for King James’s School.”

It's hoped that the community will want to find out more about the new facility and the school's sixth form at it's upcoming open evening on Thursday, January 10.