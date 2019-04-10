Knaresborough’s Great Bunny Hunt hops into operation

The Great Knaresborough Bunny Hunt is returning for a second year.

Last year, Painting Pots hosted the hunt which raised £1,216.50 and saw hundreds of families flocking to Knaresborough to seek out the painted ceramic bunnies.

From Saturday, April 13 to Sunday, April 28, there will be 15 bunnies to find around Knaresborough, plus a very special bunny designed by one winning hunter.

Maps are available from Painting Pots, Castlegate, and The Black Mulberry, Waterside, for £2 to help people find the bunnies (with all profits going to Henshaws and Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library).

Laura Dudley said: “The success of last year’s Bunny Hunt blew me away. I had so many messages of well wishes, thanks and congratulations.”

“I can’t wait to get this year’s event underway, raising lots of money for charities, and bringing more people into Knaresborough.”