Knaresborough Mayor to establish new fund to bolster volunteer training

A new fund to bolster the training of volunteers is to be established by the Mayor of Knaresborough, helped along with the proceeds of a model train and toy exhibition.

Close to 500 people gathered at Knaresborough House over the weekend (March 17-18) as part of Coun David Goode’s efforts to see funding made available for individuals looking to volunteer.

Raising close to £1,000 the money will now go towards helping make this possible. Although his term as Mayor of Knaresborough will draw to a close in late May Coun Goode says he is aiming to the fund to remain in place.

He said: “Normally we choose a charity as mayor and that finishes with your year, but this is a new fund that I aim to continue to do after my time as mayor that will be kept up.”

He added:”It is very important because as the majority of funds go to groups, there isn’t much for individuals who may require support. I hope this will provide flexibility for charities and volunteers going forward.”

Support for volunteers was among Coun Goode’s initial goals when he first took up the chain of office this year.

The event itself saw displays from the Harrogate Model Railway Club, Yorkshire Area Group of the Nidd Gauge Society, and members of the Hornby Railway Collectors Association.

Alongside them were Coun Goode’s own family collection of trains, that have been gathered over the past 94 years.

He said: “I was so pleased at the level of support for the event and I wish to thank everyone.”