Knaresborough Jeweller Sparkles in Final of Jewellery Maker's Britain's Next Gem!

Charlie, from Knaresborough, has sparkled in the Jewellery Maker world with her Lagoon collection, which has earned her a spot in the final round of Britain's Next Gem competition on Jewellery MakerTV. The competition, now in its second year, showcases the finest emerging talent in British jewellery making. Her on trend collection which draws inspiration from mans intrinsic need for escapism to a tropical place full of exotic wildlife, has impressed judges with its unique and captivating designs. Comprising of clever components, adorned with natural treasures intricately designed to enable the creation of an entire sparkling suite of jewellery.