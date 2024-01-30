Knaresborough health testing company’s move onto the high street 'a Natural Choice'
Natural Choice, in Market Place, has been taken over by Healthy Stuff Group, an East Midlands-based business that operates a successful worldwide health testing service for people looking for insights on their health, including food allergies and intolerances.
Now its array of self-administered tests will be available to buy in store to compliment the existing range of health supplements and well-being products which are already available to buy.
Staff at the branch, who have all been retained, will also receive training to help customers take the tests in an on-site consulting room, which will be created later this year.
While the historic building has undergone a refurbishment programme it still sells its complete range of health and wellbeing products, as well as its popular pick and mix loose tea range.
Jason Wootton said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with the team at Natural Choice which has been supporting the people of Knaresborough with their health and wellbeing for decades.
“We intend to support the company’s existing offering completely, but believe we can enhance the customer experience through our testing so they can gain valuable insights into which products will help them improve their health.
“Our tests, which are clinically proven and identical to those used by medical professionals, are in heavy demand, but we want to go one better and help the NHS by inviting people into our new store to take a test as part of a wrap-around service involving face-to-face consultation and access to health and well-being products.
“We are thoroughly enjoying working alongside the staff at the store and we are learning more every day about this exciting market, which will be used to expand the group and develop further offerings to our current clients and partners.”
It is the first time Healthy Stuff has entered the high street, but it has plans to open several stores throughout the UK during 2024.
The company is making the move into bricks and mortar after doubling in size over the last year.