Knaresborough fire - Emergency services issue update from the scene

Firefighters and police officers remain on the scene tonight, after a large fire at an industrial building in Knaresborough.

The blaze on Halfpenny Lane is now under control, but North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Andy Creasey said crews are still hard at work.

He told the Harrogate Advertiser at 9pm tonight: "We still have two appliances on scene, but they are just turning over and damping down now. A fire investigation has also begun in conjunction with CSI, but will continue tomorrow."

Roads have now reopened around the area. North Yorkshire Police warned residents to keep their windows and doors closed at the height of the fire, which emergency services were called out to at 3pm.

