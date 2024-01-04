News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Knaresborough-based Chorus Crew to perform concert in Starbeck, near Harrogate

Ahoy there, get aboard with the Chorus Crew, beat the January slump with sea shanties, folk songs, humour and joviality from Cap’n Don and the lads!
By Heather JemisonContributor
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:31 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 13:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Starbeck Methodist Church is looking forward to a relaxing afternoon of entertainment by the Chorus Crew on Sunday January 14.

The Knaresborough-based group sing sea shanties, folk songs and comic songs and there is often a chance to join in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be a enjoyable afternoon with plenty of audience interaction and a bit of banter

Most Popular
The Chorus Crew.The Chorus Crew.
The Chorus Crew.

The church has a long tradition of hosting a programme of concerts from October through to April.

These monthly concerts are well supported by the community and have been described as ‘great winter escapes’.

Go along and enjoy excellent live music in their comfortable, accessible venue.

Entry is £9 and there are concessions for young people.

Tea, coffee, juice and biscuits are served during the interval.

The event starts at 2.30pm.

See facebook@StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected] for more details.

Related topics:KnaresboroughTea