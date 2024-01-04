Knaresborough-based Chorus Crew to perform concert in Starbeck, near Harrogate
Starbeck Methodist Church is looking forward to a relaxing afternoon of entertainment by the Chorus Crew on Sunday January 14.
The Knaresborough-based group sing sea shanties, folk songs and comic songs and there is often a chance to join in.
It will be a enjoyable afternoon with plenty of audience interaction and a bit of banter
The church has a long tradition of hosting a programme of concerts from October through to April.
These monthly concerts are well supported by the community and have been described as ‘great winter escapes’.
Go along and enjoy excellent live music in their comfortable, accessible venue.
Entry is £9 and there are concessions for young people.
Tea, coffee, juice and biscuits are served during the interval.
The event starts at 2.30pm.
See facebook@StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected] for more details.