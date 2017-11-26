Knareborough Golf Club crafts a hit for Centenary target

Knaresborough Golf Club was a-buzz with customers rather than golfers when the clubhouse was turned into an Arts and Craft Fair as part of the club’s Centenary fund raising campaign.

Members and friends manned the stalls to offer everything from jewellery, wooden toys, hand-bags and woollen-wear to paintings, books, greetings cards, scarves and knitted head-bands while an all-day ‘tea room’ served refreshments to the shoppers.

Most of the products were the work of members and supporters who were giving most of their proceeds to the Knaresbrough Centenary, which is celebrated in 2020.

In total, the fair raised more than £900. Club Chairman, Gee Fisher said: “This is terrific credit to the members themselves, who have put in a tremendous effort which will help add to the quality of our 100th anniversary celebrations in two years time.”