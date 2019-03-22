King of kebabs: Harrogate firm's national awards coup

Less than six months into trading, a Harrogate kebab shop is proving to be a trailblazer of its field - scooping a national award for its green conscience, and being shortlisted in two other prestigious categories.

The owner of I am Doner on Station Parade, Paul Baron, said he feels honoured that his business has won the sustainability award from the British Kebab Awards, dubbed the Oscars of the kebab world.

This year’s event was hosted by Scott Mills, and attended by more than 20 MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn.

Paul said: “To win a national award for the trade that you specialise in is always the ultimate accolade, but to win something that promotes us as being game changers in the sustainability sector is that little bit more special.

“We have always been keen to do our bit, and winning this will help spur us on, on our mission to be a zero carbon business.

“Every item of our packaging is plastic free, biodegradable or highly recyclable.”

It’s been a whirlwind six months for Paul, and he’s enjoyed every minute of trading in Harrogate.

He said: “We have gone from strength to strength. I’d like to say thank you to Harrogate for their support, reviews and continued loyalty.”

Speaking about what’s been key to the success of I am Doner, Paul said: “It’s hard work, passion and inspiring members of staff whose ideas have helped build us into the loved business we are today.

“I love food, I love talking about food, and what I love most is taking the simple kebab and training our staff to produce them to the highest standard, and that’s had fantastic feedback, which is why we get out of bed in the morning.

“I am a lover of all kebabs in all their various shapes and flavours. What we do is offer a different take, we make our own unique bread, and we produce our own sauces which have been developed through my years as a high-end chef.”

“We include 13 different salad and vegetable elements in every kebab, and we have four levels of spice.”

I am Doner has a charity fund, which enables the firm to five 10 £250 grants to support local causes.

Anyone who is interested in applying for a grant should email helloharrogate@iamdoner.co.uk