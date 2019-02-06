Kids Aloud concerts to star Nepal party

A children’s choir from Nepal will perform in the Kids Aloud concerts at Harrogate’s Royal Hall next month.

Each evening they will be singing with 250 primary age youngsters from Harrogate area schools and they will be accompanied by a band from St John fisher High.

In the second half of the concerts, they’ll be singing world première performances of a musical work, Monkey Boy, based on a Nepali fairy story, that they and their fellow performers from Yorkshire have written with the help of Indian-born composer Shri Sriram and local man Guy Wilson who masterminded the creation of the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds.

This Kids Aloud 2019 project has been developed and organised by Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club over the last four years.

Spokesman Diane Stokes said: “The Club has raised over £70,000 to put on the concerts and to pay for the travel and associated costs of the choir from Nepal.

“The young Nepalis will be in the UK for just over a fortnight. A full programme of activities and visits has been planned, including a service of welcome in Ripon Cathedral, and a visit to the seaside at Scarborough (Nepal being a land-locked country none of the visiting children have ever seen the sea).

“The aim of the visit is to give them a truly unforgettable experience.”

Project leader Rotarian Andy Morrison added: “We have been almost overwhelmed by the generous offers of help and support from both individuals and businesses which are all coming together to make the visit to Britain a unique and potentially life-changing one for these children from Nepal.”

The group needs host families for the children. Anyone who would like to help should contact Diane Stokes on 01423 548086.