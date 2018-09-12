Kex Gill: Permanent repairs to be unveiled for troubled route into Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Councillors are to unveil how it could carry out permanent repairs to the A59 at Kex Gill.

Highways officers and councillors from NYCC will meet businesses and residents at a public meeting at the Millstones at 7pm on Skipton Road, Tuesday, September 18. They will detail what work will have to be carried out to fully re-open the road. It says this will minimise risks of further slippage on the road until a planned diversion is built.

The road closed at Kex Gill in late spring after a crack was discovered in the carriageway. Following a first phase of repairs, it reopened to single-file traffic under traffic light control in early July. Permanent repairs are now expected to start at the beginning of October.

The A59 is an important trans-Pennine route between Skipton and Harrogate, but there is a history of instability in land around the road west of Blubberhouses at Kex Gill. Since the road’s reopening in July, the slope has been monitored and has remained stable.

NYC Coun, Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “Since July, the single-file traffic system has worked well, but we want to complete permanent repairs as soon as possible. We have been working with our contractors to finalise the most effective repair while minimising disruption to traffic and are now in a position to share details with local businesses and residents, the people most affected by this situation. We expect work to restart on site at the beginning of October. The scale of the work means it will, at times, require a full road closure, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.”

Stanley Lumley, Member for Pateley Bridge division and a member of the Kex Gill steering group, added: “The A59 at Kex Gill presents a complex problem and a great deal of hard work has gone into devising a permanent repair. We know how difficult closure periods are for the local community, so minimising these is a priority. Equally, I know how important it is that the road be open for the benefit of all users, so I’m glad that these permanent repairs are now in sight.”

NYCC is aiming to realign this section of the A59 to the other side of the valley. A preferred route for this realignment was agreed by the County Council in July.

A business case for funding is now being produced to put before the Department for Transport. It is believed that construction could start in the financial year 2019/20 and the road built in 14 months.