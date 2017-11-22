Keeping safe at Christmas roadshow visits Harrogate

A Christmas crime prevention roadshow that’s touring North Yorkshire is due to arrive in Harrogate today (Thursday).

The Keeping safe at Christmas community roadshow will land at the Victoria Shopping Centre today (Thursday) between 10am and 2pm and Asda supermarket tomorrow (Friday) between 10am and. 2pm

Focusing on online safety, personal safety and protecting your home and property, volunteers will be on hand to provide seasonal crime prevention advice, raise awareness of online crime and promote the North Yorkshire Community Messaging system that allows members of the public to receive alerts about crime and incidents in their areas.

They will be joined by local Police Community Support Officers and will provide advice from the force’s Cybercrime Unit and will work closely with the Regional Cybercrime Unit and the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership “95 Alive”, to provide advice and information on how to stay safe when you are buying goods online, road safety tips to stay safe through the winter months and general crime prevention advice.

Police Support Volunteer Team Leader, Antony Baldwin, who is coordinating the roadshows, said: “The Christmas period is traditionally the busiest time of the year for shopping and unfortunately, there are those who exploit this period for the wrong reasons, but it only takes a few simple preventative measures to discourage criminals and stay safe.

“By going into the heart of our communities, we can take advice direct to members of the public.

Inspector Penny Taylor of Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “My thanks go to our volunteers for giving up their own time to provide this service to our communities.

“Being there and engaging with local people, providing tips and advice to help them to stay safe is invaluable in promoting a feeling of safety as well as helping to keep crime down. We are very grateful for their support to our local policing teams, it really enhances our service to the public.”