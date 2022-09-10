Judith Holliday: Body found after two week search for 73-year-old who went missing from care home
Police have found a body in their search for missing care home resident Judith Holliday, 73.
Ms Holliday had been missing for two weeks after walking out of her care home in Harrogate.
The body was found near to the railway at North Rigton just after midday on Saturday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Due to the location of the body, British Transport Police is leading the investigation and will establish circumstances surrounding the death.
“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the 73-year-old’s family have been informed and are being supported.
“Extensive multi-agency searches have been carried out in the effort to find her.
“We thank everyone who has supported the missing person inquiry.
“Our thoughts are with Judith’s family.
It was believed that Judith caught a bus out of Harrogate and then flagged down a member of public and asked for a lift to North Rigton. The last confirmed sighting of Judith was in North Rigton.