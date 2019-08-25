Judges announced for The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards

Some of the region’s most prominent countryside figures can today be announced as judges for The Yorkshire Post’s 2019 Rural Awards.

The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards will culminate in an awards dinner at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground on October 10. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Rural businesses, individuals and community groups with an inspiring story to tell have just 10 days left to enter the third annual awards, sponsored by Bishop Burton College near Beverley.

Entries are being accepted until midnight on Wednesday, September 4 across 11 award categories.

Next month, after the closing date, four industry judges will join The Yorkshire Post’s Agricultural Correspondent Ben Barnett in deliberating over the entries.

Sitting on the judging panel will be Dorothy Fairburn, northern director of the Country Land and Business Association, Adam Bedford, regional director of the National Farmers’ Union, Charles Mills, honorary show director at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, and Bill Meredith, chief executive and principal at Bishop Burton College.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening hosted by BBC journalist Harry Gration at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, October 10.

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “The Yorkshire Post is acutely aware of both the sheer breadth of excellence that businesses and individuals across rural Yorkshire demonstrate day in, day out, as well as the constantly challenging climate in which they operate.

“These awards are our way of celebrating and highlighting to the wider world, the incredible talent and dedication to be found in our countryside communities.

“It’s not too late to enter. Help us give our rural communities the platform they deserve.”

For a list of award categories and to submit an entry or nomination, visit www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/ruralawards or send a detailed entry in writing to Jayne Lownsborough, Editorial, The Yorkshire Post, No. 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE. Please include contact details.