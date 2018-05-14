Joint concert to help Ugandan school band

The Northern Songbirds Choir and Knaresborough Silver Band have teamed up for a joint concert to support a Ugandan music project.

The two groups will perform together at Trinity Church Knaresborough from 7.30pm on Saturday, May 19.

The concert will raise funds for Mbale Schools Band, a project under the charity U Give 2. Mbale is a youth brass band in Uganda that is aimed at supporting children with education and health. Tickets cost £7.50 from northernsongbirds.wordpress.com, knaresboroughsilverband.org.uk or Marigold Cafe.