Jockeys support homeless cause

A group of Yorkshire jockeys have come together to help those less fortunate than themselves, working with the Harrogate Homeless Project.

Often travelling to race meetings with only the contents of a washbag, the jockeys have filled spare washbags with useful contents in a bid to help people in difficult circumstances.

The idea is the brainchild of Adele Mulrennan whose husband Paul is a jockey.

Adele said: “I have seen people sleeping rough in Harrogate and wanted to do something to help. I spoke to the team at the Harrogate Homeless Project who suggested some useful products and Paul gave me one of his washbags to put them in.

“He thought that some of the other lads in the weighing room would get involved too and the idea has spiralled!”

A number of Yorkshire racecourses have also got involved making up their own washbags and by donating items and clothing.

Liz Hancock, chief executive of Harrogate Homeless Project was delighted at the support. She said: “We are grateful for all donations received and this cause has really resonated among the jockeys.”