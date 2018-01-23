Jamie's restaurant to close in Harrogate

Rumours that Jamie’s Italian restaurant in Harrogate was facing closure have floated around the town for months - but now it has been confirmed that 12 outlets of the national chain, fronted by Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver, will be closing - and the Parliament Street outlet is one of them.

The Harrogate branch will be one of those 12, closing around March time along with branches in Bristol, Kent, Chelmsford, Greenwich, Kingston, Milton Keynes, Piccadilly Diner, Reading, St Albans and Threadneedle Street in London.

It's all part of a restructuring of Jamie’s Italian restaurant estate following rumours that the chain was experiencing difficulties

Back in 2016, Oliver was forced to close six Jamie’s Italian restaurants with the brand’s parent Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group blaming a “tough market.”

Jamie’s Italian franchises managed through Jamie’s Italian International will also not be affected by the closures.

The Jamie Oliver Media Group and the Jamie Oliver Licensing Group are also unaffected.

Jon Knight, CEO of the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, said: “This was a not an easy decision but it’s a crucial step to ensure our strong and much-loved brand can continue to serve our loyal customers.

“We will look to redeploy as many staff as possible within the wider Restaurant Group. All staff impacted will be paid fully and all our obligations to them fulfilled. We’re incredibly grateful to the dedication and hard work of every single member of staff.”