Jail for Leeds drug dealer who stabbed man in street after Harrogate nightclub violence

A drug dealer from Leeds who stabbed a man in the stomach in a Harrogate street following violence at a nightclub has been jailed for more than seven years.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kashan Gatewood, 29, was caught on CCTV as he walked up to Jack Hattersley on Union Street and slashed at his stomach with a flick knife.

The court heard Mr Hattersley’s bowel was hanging out of his body and he had to undergo surgery in hospital following the attack in the early hours of November 26 2017.

Prosecutor, Bashir Ahmed said Mr Hattersley had earlier headbutted a man in the face who had been argued with one of his friends inside the Moko nite club in Harrogate.

The court heard Mr Hattersley’s wound was stapled, he spent a week in hospital and suffered a permanent scar on his stomach.

Police arrested Gatewood, of Leopold Grove, Chapeltown, in Leeds city centre just before 4.30am on December 16 2017.

He was searched and found to be in possession of 26 bags of ketamine with a Street value of £520 and four ecstasy tablets.

Gatewood admitted wounding with intent, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing ketamine with intent to supply and possessing ecstasy.

Mitigating, Robin Frieze said Gatewood felt remorse for his actions.

The court heard Gatewood was jailed for seven years in 2012 for a third strike class A drug dealing offence and was out of prison on licence when he committed the latest offences.

Jailing Gatewood for seven-years-and-eight-months, The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, told him: “You had a flick knife and you slashed him across the abdomen. It is nothing short of a miracle that he hasn’t sustained long-term life-changing injuries as a result of this.”