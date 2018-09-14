It’s a Knockout charity challenge to aid hospital

Teams are being invited to step forward and take part in Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity’s It’s a Knockout – a day of inflatables, water, foam and fun to raise funds for NHS services at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Groups will take on the challenge at Ripley Castle, on Sunday 30 September 30, competing for the 2018 title.

Graham Fisher’s International It’s a Knockout has an Around the World in 80 Days theme and those who sign up to take on the event will face a wide range of challenges such as an inflatable obstacle course, fancy dress races and other wacky races, to mention a few.

Over 200 people are expected to take part, raising money for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

Teams can be between 6 and 10 people and the challenge is for adults and young people aged 14 and over.

There is small registration fee and a request for teams to raise additional sponsorship to take part.

The games are designed to encourage team working and lots of fun along the way.

For more information, visit: www.hdft.nhs.uk/hhcc/get-involved/events, email: hhcc@hdft.nhs.uk