Is this the one job that nobody in Harrogate wants?

It’s the job vacancy that has left Harrogate Borough Council scratching their heads and has prompted concerns over a serious loss of revenue.

Harrogate health services brace for busy winter period

The council is having such a difficult time finding therapists to work at the Turkish Baths that plans are afoot for a recruitment ‘open day’ to attract potential employees.

The Turkish Baths in Harrogate are looking for a therapist.

The current job advert for the position, which runs up until November 29, states that multiple employees are being sought for therapist positions paying between £17,681 and £18,672.

Applicants with at least one years’ experience as a qualified therapist are wanted to perform a range of massage and beauty treatments at the baths.

England boss Gareth Southgate becomes an 'Honorary Yorkshireman' following World Cup exploits

Employees are also wanted to deliver treatment demonstrations to the public, as well as being responsible for equipment and cleanliness at the health spa and hitting sales targets.

It comes as an update on council’s financial positions shows that empty rooms at the baths are leading to income being “significantly below budget” this year.

A report tabled at Monday’s overview and scrutiny committee pinpointed an income shortfall at the baths as one of the keys reasons behind a forecast council overspend of £373k for the quarter.

Council backs campaign opposing downgrade of Harrogate's main post office

A key reason behind the shortcoming, according to the report, is a loss of income stemming from the vacant therapist positions – despite various efforts to fill the roles.

“This forecast reflects a shortfall of income of £295k because the facility was closed for 10 weeks for refurbishment rather than the budgeted four weeks, together with a significant underperformance in massage and beauty income due to the inability to recruit therapists,” the report states.

“Although Turkish admissions are likely to be only slightly below target, the inability to recruit therapists, despite all efforts, means rooms are remaining empty and so massage and beauty income will be significantly below budget in the current year.”

Revealed: Opening date for Next in Harrogate

The report details that a recruitment ‘open day’ is being planned in addition to industry specific advertising and sourcing cover from job agencies.

A date for the open day has yet to be decided, but the results will be reported back to the council once it occurs.