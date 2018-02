A fire, which broke out in the early hours of today, caused "extensive" damage to the ground floor of a house in Harrogate.

Crew were called to Fulwith Avenue, Harrogate at 2.50am.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which started in the lounge.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters from Harrogate and Knaresborough using four breathing apparatus and two hose reels.