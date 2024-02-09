Introducing Your Pace or Mine: A new walking group for singles aged 40 and above in North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The picturesque landscapes of North Yorkshire are about to become even more captivating as "Your Pace or Mine" launches its new walking group for single people aged 40 and above. This exciting initiative aims to provide a platform for individuals to connect, explore, and build meaningful relationships while enjoying the beauty of Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

Your Pace or Mine recognises the importance of companionship and the desire for like-minded individuals to discover new friendships and potential romantic connections. By combining the joys of walking with the opportunity to meet new people, this walking group aims to create a supportive and inclusive community for those in North Yorkshire.

The group has been set up by Jane Illman and Caz Walker. Working in holistic therapies, specialising in mental health and well-being, Jane understands the negative impact online dating can have on an individual's mental well-being. The walks are the responsibility of Caz, who is keen to take members through some of the most breathtaking landscapes that North Yorkshire has to offer. From the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales to the rugged beauty of the North York Moors, each walk promises to be a memorable experience filled with fresh air, stunning views, and engaging conversations.

Your Pace or Mine Founders Caz Walker (left) and Jane Illman

Jane Illman, commented, "Life changed after Covid, the majority of us can work from home, we shop online and we can even exercise online. If you're single that can become a lonely way of life. We are thrilled to launch 'Your Pace or Mine' and provide a unique platform for single individuals in North Yorkshire to connect through the shared love of walking. We aim to create a warm and welcoming environment where members can form genuine connections, enjoy the beauty of our surroundings, and create lasting memories. Bringing people back together was a really exciting (old) concept.

The walking group will initially operate monthly, with different routes and locations chosen for each walk. The group aims to accommodate participants of all fitness levels, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the experience at their own pace.

To celebrate the launch of Your Pace or Mine, the group will be hosting an inaugural walk on Saturday 10th February 2024 walking the Harrogate to Ripley Cycleway. This walk will serve as an opportunity for individuals to get to know each other, share their enthusiasm for walking, and lay the foundation for future adventures together.

