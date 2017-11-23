International success for Ripon Choral Society

Ripon Choral Society is going from strength to strength, and to add to their incredible string of successes, they have been invited to perform in New York at the Carnegie Hall.

The society will sing with composer Sir Karl Jenkins at the world premiere of a newly commissioned work, Sing! The Music was Given, on January 15 as part of the DCINY concert series.

DCINY’s Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jonathan Griffith, who will conduct the performance, said, “Ripon Choral Society received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers. It is quite an honour just to be invited to perform in New York.

“These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community’s recognition and support.”

The singers will have five days and four nights in New York to prepare for the concert. They will spend nine to 10 hours in rehearsals during that time.

Mr Griffith said: “Not all of the time is spent in rehearsals, since there is so much history and culture to see in New York. However, the performance is the primary purpose for their visit to the city.”

The concert will also include a performance of The Armed Man, one of Sir Karl’s most famous pieces. Ripon Choral Society also has a lot of big performances planned closer to home, right here in Ripon.

The singers will perform Handel’s Messiah at Ripon Cathedral on December 9 at 7.30pm. The conductor is John Dunford, with soloists Elinor Rolfe Johnson, soprano, Gaynor Keeble, mezzo-soprano, Robert Johnson, tenor, and Jon Stainsby, bass - accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici.

Tickets cost £22 reserved, £20 unreserved, and student concessions are available.

To book tickets, call 07736 759 930, visit the Cathedral shop, or buy online at www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk