Inspirational Harrogate woman gets ready to skydive for a cause that's very close to her heart

An inspirational Harrogate woman is preparing to skydive for a charity that's very close to her heart.

Barbara Leach has volunteered for Craft Aid International for five years - a charity that continues to be an important lifeline for both adults and children with disabilities in Harrogate, Leeds and the developing world.

Barbara’s fundraising comes at a crucial time for Craft Aid, as they send their newest overseas volunteers out to Ecuador to the charity's training programme based there.

Differently-able members of the local community are trained and fully equipped to become artisans of card and paper making. Once their training is complete, these same people become fully self-employed, selling their beautiful cards and supporting their families.

The work is truly life changing - not only for those who are living with disabilities, but their families and communities too.

Barbara, who volunteers every week at the charity's craft sessions in Bilton, and also in their school outreach programme, said: “I have much to celebrate this year. My husband and I have our Ruby wedding anniversary, and having lost over four stones with slimming world, my wedding dress fits as good as it did on the day.

"Having reached 'a certain age,' I decided to celebrate in style, so I am skydiving to raise funds for Craft Aid International."

The founder of Craft Aid International, Susie Hart, said: “Barbara is a really valued member of our Harrogate volunteer team here at Craft Aid International. Our differently-able participants love having her help at the weekly craft sessions we run.

"She's always enthusiastic, caring, and ready to make everyone smile. We're so grateful to Barbara for doing this sky dive to raise funds for our project in Ecuador, which is literally transforming the lives of differently-able people living in poverty there - giving them dignity, hope and a future. “

Barbara has set herself a fundraising target of £2,000 - to sponsor her, click here.