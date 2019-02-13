Inspirational Harrogate resident celebrates 106th birthday

Inspirational, cheerful and resilient - just some of the words that have been used to describe much-loved Harrogate resident Jane Poulter, who has celebrated her 106th birthday.

An honorary life member of Harrogate Spa Ladies, Mrs Poulter has certainly made a lasting impact on the community that she’s so fond of.

And her activities and interests over the years have been breathtakingly varied - a globe trotter, a member of Yorkshire Cricket Club, a choir singer, a member of the Ramblers Association - the list goes on.

At 106, Mrs Poulter’s zest for life is still infectious, and continues to inspire everyone she knows and meets.

Mrs Poulter’s granddaughter, Andria Walker, said: “As a person she has always been an amazingly confident woman, always in one club or another or travelling to different countries for long periods. She’s had loads of friends and she’s never seemed to stop. There has always been so much life in her, that it’s no surprise she’s reached 106.”

The immediate past chairman of Harrogate Spa Ladies, June Anstey, said: “She has a friendly disposition, keeps cheerful, and enjoys being with friends and family. Until the age of 102 she was a frequent, active member of Harrogate Spa Ladies, Yorkshire Countrywomen’s Association Markington branch, and the Arthritis Care Group.

“Jane is interested in people and enjoys telling stories - we all really enjoy her company. It is a real privilege to know her, she is an inspiration and a truly amazing lady.”

Mrs Poulter celebrated her birthday at Heath Lodge, surrounded by her family and friends, where her third royal birthday card arrived - appropriate, considering another lifetime interest of Mrs Poulter’s.

Andria said: “She has always loved the royal family and history. Before I had children I used to walk round to her house and we would spend all afternoon talking about the past and the royal families she remembers.”

As well as her many hobbies and interests, Mrs Poulter has also had a wide range of jobs over the years - in her youth, she was suddenly and unexpectedly spotted by Louis Copé, who offered her a modelling position in his prestigious fashion house on Parliament Street, and she’s also worked as a sales person and a guide at Harewood House, to name just a few things.