Inside scoop: Harrogate council on the hunt for ice cream vendors

Fancy a tasty change in career working in some of the district's visitor hotspots?

Harrogate Borough Council has put the call out for ice cream vendors to apply for a licence to sell ahead of the upcoming summer period.

Contracts are available for three sites: Knaresborough's Conyngham Hall car park, Pateley Bridge recreation ground and Ripon's market place south.

Budget 2019/20: what you need to know

The licences run for the summer season lasting from March 25 to October 31 for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

A council spokesperson added the three opportunities are to be applied for individually and each will be assessed on typical criteria.

Calls for better waste recycling in the area

The Ripon site will not be available for just over a week in September as the UCI race will be on and the rights to sell ice cream will be held by a separate company responsible for catering at the event, which is expected to see thousands flock to the region.

Weeks before Brexit, firms discuss plans

The deadline for submissions is noon on March 1.

For further information please call the council on 01423 556044 or email development@harrogate.gov.uk.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporting Service