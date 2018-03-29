Inside Harrogate’s stunning new-look iconic building

One of Harrogate’s most iconic and towering buildings is launching a new era in spectacular fashion.

The town’s only Grade 1 listed building - and one of the UK’s biggest churches - St Wilfrid’s stunning interiors on Duchy Road have been hampered by a lack of venue-style lighting for the regular events it holds.

And an absence of central heating hasn’t exactly helped concert-goers either.

But, in an exciting new development, this gem of a building designed by one of England’s greatest architects Temple Lushington Moore can now boast both facilities.

The results are truly spectacular.

First opened in 1904, the 38th largest parish church in the entire country has also gained a premises licences in order to launch this important Harrogate church as a venue for concerts, wedding receptions and charity events.

This is not only good news for the public but also for this magnificent institution itself which is currently in the middle of a major restoration programme to transform its facilities and safeguard its very future.