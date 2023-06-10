Independent North Yorks brewery hails new partnership with 240 stores in UK for legendary beer

T&R Theakston has announced that it has secured listings for cans of its iconic Theakston Old Peculier ale in the supermarket giant.

The news comes as the independent Masham-based brewery has seen demand for its beers continue to grow in both the on and off trades.

Alongside the new listings for Old Peculier, 140 Asda stores nationwide will also be selling cans of Theakston Best Bitter.

Simon Theakston, joint managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “These two new listings are evidence of the continued strength of our portfolio.

"Theakston Old Peculier has continued to capture the attention of the country’s discerning drinkers, and we’re delighted that it is becoming more widely available as a result this growing partnership with Asda.

"Additionally, to see the increased off-trade success of Theakston Best Bitter speaks to a consumer preference for high-quality, handcrafted beers such as our own.”

First relaunched in can form in 2021, Theakston Best Bitter is a 3.8 % ABV golden amber bitter brewed with five different hop varieties, including Target and Challenger.

In another boost for fans of one of the UK’s oldest traditional ale brewers, Theakston’s has also brought back its much-loved Black Bull Bitter for a limited time.

First brewed more than 30 years ago, Theakston Black Bull is a 3.9% amber bitter brewed with Challenger, Target and Goldings hops, offering a dry, crisp mouthfeel, and a pronounced citrus fruit flavour and aroma.

Despite having amassed a dedicated fanbase as a permanent brand over the years, Theakston Black Bull has not been brewed since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, throughout the month of June, it is again being poured again in a number of pubs and bars across the country, including at the Black Bull in Paradise, the brewery’s Visitor Centre in Masham.

Fans of the beer can also get 5L mini kegs of Theakston Black Bull to enjoy at home directly from Theakston’s online store.