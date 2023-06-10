Incredible effort as Harrogate volunteers plant 740 trees in one day at Long Lands Common

More than 40 keen volunteers planted a mixture of nine native broadleaf trees: sessile oak, English oak, wild cherry, bird cherry, common alder, aspen, field maple, hazel and goat willow.

The project has created 1.62 hectares of woodland creation at the 12.08 hectare site, which is a mixed habitat of grassland, meadow, wetland and ponds.

The occasion was captured on film by Long Lands Common’s Ed Lee, and can be viewed at YouTube.

Progress at Long Lands Common - For some, like Kaya, who lives in the Harrogate district and is a Long Lands Common member, it was their first-ever time planting a tree. (Picture Edward Lee)

Kaya said: "I've been experiencing a lot of climate despair over the last few years, and it has severely affected my ability to focus on my job.

"With other crises like the pandemic happening, I've felt myself becoming increasingly isolated and trapped.

"This tree planting event helped renew my sense of hope and allowed me to connect with other like-minded people.

Volunteers celebrate planting 740 trees in one day at Long Lands Common in Harrogate. (Picture Edward Lee)

"I was blown away by how enthusiastic everyone was and how much work we all managed to do in such a small amount of time.”

Ian Butterfield, from YORGreenCIC, was on hand to guide and train the enthusiastic volunteers.

The trees were staked for support and protected with tree guards to prevent deer from nibbling them.

The event took place at the end of the tree planting season in March, when there was a light covering of snow.

Trees are dormant during this time and less likely to be damaged.

Long Lands Common’s site rangers have been visiting daily to make sure all the trees are healthy and protected.

Volunteer days, such as tree planting, are organised each month by Long Lands Common’s John Jackson.

People do not have to be members to take part in volunteer events.