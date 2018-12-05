Incident: Fire raging in Harrogate

Fire fighters are fighting a blaze in Harrogate this morning in Starbeck.

One eye witness said this morning she had just walked past Starbeck Bowling Club on Spa Lane at 7.30am on the way to work and the fire was just being put out.



North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service reported earlier at 6.30am: "two appliances from Harrogate attended a wooden building measuring 10m x 5m on fire. Crews used a 45mm main jet to tackle the fire. The incident is still ongoing."

Known as a friendly club, Starbeck Bowling Club was formed in 1920.

It has eight league teams - four in the Harrogate Evening League, two in the Harrogate Veterans Afternoon League, one in the Tadcaster Evening League and one in the Airedale & Wharfedale Saturday Afternoon League.

More news when we get it. . .