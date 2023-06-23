INCIDENT ALERT: Major road in Harrogate district currently closed following serious road traffic collision
North Yorkshire Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A1 at Junction 47 for Allerton Park.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
The A1 is currently completely closed northbound at Junction 47 to allow emergency services to deal with the collision.
North Yorkshire Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive from the police.