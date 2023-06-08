INCIDENT ALERT: Delays on major road in Harrogate district following serious road traffic collision
North Yorkshire Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A1M between Dishforth and Boroughbridge.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Sergeant Paul Cording, Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, has tweeted: “Delays on the A1M South between J49 at Dishforth and J48 at Boroughbridge due to a road traffic collision.
"Incredibly no serious injuries but expect minor delays whilst we await recovery.”
This article will be updated with any further information we receive from the police.