INCIDENT ALERT: Delays on major road in Harrogate district following serious road traffic collision

North Yorkshire Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A1M between Dishforth and Boroughbridge.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read

Sergeant Paul Cording, Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, has tweeted: “Delays on the A1M South between J49 at Dishforth and J48 at Boroughbridge due to a road traffic collision.

"Incredibly no serious injuries but expect minor delays whilst we await recovery.”

This article will be updated with any further information we receive from the police.

There are delays on a major road in the Harrogate district following a serious collision (Credit: Sergeant Paul Cording)There are delays on a major road in the Harrogate district following a serious collision (Credit: Sergeant Paul Cording)
