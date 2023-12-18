INCIDENT ALERT: A1 motorway in Harrogate district closed in both directions following single-vehicle collision

Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised that the A1 motorway between Ripon and Leeming Bar is closed in both directions following a single-vehicle collision.

The northbound carriageway between junction 50 (Ripon) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar) is closed following the incident that happened at around 11am this morning (December 18).

The southbound carriageway was also closed shortly afterwards.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and there are delays of between 10 and 15 minutes in both directions.

There is currently two miles of congestion on the northbound carriageway and one mile on the southbound carriageway.