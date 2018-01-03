In pictures: This year's Knaresborough duck race

Knaresborough is known for hosting some brilliantly quirky events, and among these is undoubtedly the ever-popular duck race, which attracted close to 2,000 spectators on New Year’s Day.

More than 5,000 plastic ducks were launched from High Bridge, racing downstream to the finish line outside Marigold’s cafe.

The well-established event has become a New Year’s Day tradition for dozens of families from across Knaresborough and beyond.

Organised by hard-working volunteers at Knaresborough Cricket Club, the race raised money for Henshaws - a final total will be announced soon. Organiser Andy Ward said: “There was a really good crowd down there.

“I think people like the duck race because it is something a bit different and a bit quirky on New Year’s Day.

“If people have been out on New Year’s Eve, I think it’s a good chance for them to get some fresh air, and obviously it raises money for good causes as well.”

Members of The Knaresborough Cricket Club who oganised the event Olly Ward, Ben Ward, Andrew Ward and Jonathan Corcoran. (1801011AM2)

The spectacle of seeing thousands of plastic ducks being launched off the bridge is one that spectators capture on camera every year, but Andy is among those with a very different vantage point each year, as he is the one who does the launching!

Andy said: “It’s a great spectacle, you can see that is from all the people who have come out to watch. It’s a social event for Knaresborough where people can meet up and have a catch up - it always has a good atmosphere.

“People come for a good family day out. It’s always good when you see people cheering the ducks on and enjoying themselves.”

The event also gives a boost to shops and cafes along the Waterside and in the town centre.

Ducks in the water

Andy said: “It’s really nice to see people making a day of it - watching the ducks go in, then having a cup of coffee in a nearby cafe.

“I think we were both lucky and unlucky with the weather.” The rain held off until the race started, but the weather didn’t stop the enthusiastic crowds enjoying themselves.