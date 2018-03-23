In pictures: Things that make us realise why we love Ripon

We are truly blessed in Ripon - we have beautiful surroundings steeped in history, a raft of unique and important traditions, and visitor attractions which are the envy of the nation and the world - not to mention all of our fantastic independent businesses!

But the absolute lifeblood of Ripon running through all these things is the people - we have a thriving voluntary sector and dozens of community groups who work tirelessly to help others and make Ripon even better.

Here are just some of the many reasons why we all love Ripon.